WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version

After Android and iOS, WhatsApp will launch a multi-device feature for WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

WhatsApp launching a public beta programme.

WhatsApp beta version 2.2133.1 is available for Windows and macOS.



WhatsApp is working to improve support on multi-device for WhatsApp Web/Desktop, the company is also launching a public beta programme to get feedback, reported WABetainfo Saturday.

The WhatsApp Web's public beta programme will allow users to test new features. Users can join the beta programme by installing the WhatsApp beta version, available both for Windows and macOS.

As a beta tester, users will receive all beta updates automatically, removing the need to manually reinstall the app every time there is a new update.

The most updated beta is 2.2133.1 now.



The beta testers will be able to test new experiences while recording voice messages, for instance, the possibility to listen to the voice messages before sending them. The feature is already under development on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.