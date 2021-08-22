 
Hindutva radical group publicly shamed for lying about Muslim house in Kashmir

Magnificent house in Kashmir owned by a Muslim family. Photo: Twitter/Shahid Mushtaq.
  • Kashmiri Pandits United has falsely declared a magnificent Kashmiri structure, belonging to a Muslim family, as a "Pandit House".
  • Netizens condemned the move, calling it plagiarism as well as an attempt to spread disinformation. 
  • Some people say the picture was posted to give the false impression that Kashmiri Muslims had "usurped the properties owned by Kashmiri Pandits and forced them to flee the valley."

A radical Hindutva outfit called "Kashmiri Pandits United" has falsely declared a magnificent Kashmiri structure, belonging to a Muslim family, as a "Pandit House" — a move which has drawn widespread condemnation, an article published by Janta ka Reporter has revealed.

The group had uploaded the picture of the architectural marvel on its Facebook page, which is full of anti-Muslim posts. After condemnation started pouring in, the group was forced to change the caption of the photo, the report said.

According to screenshots of the original post, the Hindutva group had written in the caption: "Magnificent Kashmiri Pandit House in Kashmir."

Shahid Mushtaq, a visual storyteller from Pulwama, Kashmir, said that the picture was originally captured by him. Taking to his Twitter account, he condemned the group for plagiarising his content as well as falsely attributing the house to the group.

"First you plagiarised my content. This pic has been clicked by me and u have uploaded this without giving me due credits. Second u are spreading wrong information. This a Muslim house in downtown constructed in 1940s. Owner has named the house 'begum park' after his wife," Mushtaq wrote in his tweet.

Per the publication, the group later changed the caption of the picture to "Architectural Heritage of Kashmir" after facing condemnation from the public on social media.

Some internet users are of the view that the Hindutva group had deliberately posted the picture with a false caption to give the impression that Kashmiri Muslims had "usurped the properties owned by Kashmiri Pandits and forced them to flee the valley," the report said.

