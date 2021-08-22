 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan's Syed Emad wins World Youth Scrabble Championship

  • Syed Emad Ali made history by becoming the only player to win the title twice. 
  • Pakistani team finished first in the championship. 
  • Pakistan's Hisham Hadi Khan finished at 7th position. 

KARACHI: Pakistan's Syed Emad Ali has made history today by winning the World Youth Scrabble Championship, becoming the only player to win the title twice. 

Emad Ali in the finals defeated his opponents in nine out of thirteen games while Pakistan's Hisham Hadi Khan finished 7th after winning seven games.

Pakistan hosted the event for the second time in a row as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the championship online. 

The finals of the championship lasted two days in which the top 10 players played 13 games each. The Pakistani team finished first in the championship. 

Syed Emad Ali became the World Youth Scrabble Champion again after previously winning the championship in Dubai in 2018.  

With his second win, Emad Ali has also become the first player in the world to win the title twice.

Syed Emad Ali has been regarded as the most successful scrabble player in Pakistan, with three world titles. He won the World Youth Scrabble Championship twice and the Junior World Championship once.

