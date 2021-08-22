NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards

File illustration showing a computerised national identity card.

The new system can verify or identify the registration of any irrelevant person in the family system.

An operation has been launched with the help of the new system against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally.

New technology will be used to identify a fake identity card through artificial intelligence.

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system of verification and renewal for computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

According to an official of NADRA, the new system can verify or identify the registration of any irrelevant person in the family system.

He said that with the new initiative, an operation has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. New technology will be used to identify a fake identity card through artificial intelligence and the registration will be cancelled immediately.

Through the new system, Pakistani citizens will be able to get details and verification of family members by sending an SMS from their registered mobile phones to 8009.

The official added that citizens can get the required details by sending their CNIC number and date of issuance to 8009.

In reply, all details of the family tree will be provided while there is also an option to make corrections in the details. He added that citizens can register their mobile numbers from any NADRA centre.