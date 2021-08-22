 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
APP

NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards

By
APP

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

File illustration showing a computerised national identity card.
File illustration showing a computerised national identity card.

  • The new system can verify or identify the registration of any irrelevant person in the family system.
  • An operation has been launched with the help of the new system against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally.
  • New technology will be used to identify a fake identity card through artificial intelligence.

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system of verification and renewal for computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

According to an official of NADRA, the new system can verify or identify the registration of any irrelevant person in the family system.

He said that with the new initiative, an operation has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. New technology will be used to identify a fake identity card through artificial intelligence and the registration will be cancelled immediately.

Through the new system, Pakistani citizens will be able to get details and verification of family members by sending an SMS from their registered mobile phones to 8009.

The official added that citizens can get the required details by sending their CNIC number and date of issuance to 8009.

In reply, all details of the family tree will be provided while there is also an option to make corrections in the details. He added that citizens can register their mobile numbers from any NADRA centre.

More From Pakistan:

PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of COVID-19

PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of COVID-19
Mohammad Hafeez condemns Lahore harassment incident

Mohammad Hafeez condemns Lahore harassment incident
Punjab Police arrest 26 more in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

Punjab Police arrest 26 more in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Pakistan Army captain embraces martyrdom in Balochistan IED blast

Pakistan Army captain embraces martyrdom in Balochistan IED blast
Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise

Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise
Sindh extends schools closure till further notice

Sindh extends schools closure till further notice
Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general

Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general
Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi

Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Demonstration held at Greater Iqbal Park to protest violence against women

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Demonstration held at Greater Iqbal Park to protest violence against women
Dr Aafia Siddiqui received 'minor injuries' in assault at Texas prison: FO

Dr Aafia Siddiqui received 'minor injuries' in assault at Texas prison: FO
PDM announces whitepaper on govt's 3-year performance 'exposing corruption, rigging'

PDM announces whitepaper on govt's 3-year performance 'exposing corruption, rigging'

Latest

view all