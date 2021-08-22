 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore harassment case: Police trying to convince victim to identify culprits

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

  • Police are trying to convince the victim to come forward and identify the culprit.
  • Sources say victim is hesitant to do so for the fear of being in the public eye.
  • Police have assured victim that the investigation team will fight her case; she wouldn't have to be in public eye.

LAHORE: Police have taken two suspects into custody for interrogation in relation to the Qingqi rickshaw harassment case in Lahore, a video of which had surfaced on social media a few days ago, sparking widespread anger and condemnation from the masses.

Sources told Geo News that the victim, who spoke to the police via telephone, is reluctant to come forward and identify the culprit but the police are trying to convince her to cooperate so that justice could be served.

The investigation team has assured the victim that the police will fight the case on behalf of the girl so that she wouldn't have to be in the public eye, sources added.

The incident

On Friday, another video, showing a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman, went viral on social media, sparking outrage from different echelons of society. 

Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw somewhere in a busy street in Lahore, could be seen in the video clip. The women were seen to be visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling, and leering at the women.

As the video shows, one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed but no one intervened.

One of the women took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point, for extremely upset and tried to leave the rickshaw in despair but was stopped from doing so by her companion.  

Police yet to identify, arrest culprit 

Lahore police have yet to arrest the culprit who harassed and forcibly kissed a girl near Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, Geo News reported Saturday.

A case, however, has been registered at the Lari Adda police station on the station house officer's (SHO) complaint, after police were shown a video of the incident.

According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place on Circular Road, near gate no 1 of Greater Iqbal Park, towards Chand Chowk.

The FIR estimates 10-12 "morally unrestrained" men on board motorcycles to have harassed two women sitting on board a Qingqi rickshaw, with a child seated in between them.

More From Pakistan:

Has BSEK issued results for matric, ninth exams?

Has BSEK issued results for matric, ninth exams?
NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards

NADRA launches new verification system for identity cards
Ahsan Iqbal challenges PTI to prove even 32 paisas of corruption of alleged Rs3,200 billion

Ahsan Iqbal challenges PTI to prove even 32 paisas of corruption of alleged Rs3,200 billion
PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of COVID-19

PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of COVID-19
Mohammad Hafeez condemns Lahore harassment incident

Mohammad Hafeez condemns Lahore harassment incident
Punjab Police arrest 26 more in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

Punjab Police arrest 26 more in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Pakistan Army captain embraces martyrdom in Balochistan IED blast

Pakistan Army captain embraces martyrdom in Balochistan IED blast
Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise

Two women killed in Karachi as gender-based-violence cases see alarming rise
Sindh extends schools closure till further notice

Sindh extends schools closure till further notice
Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general

Muslim ummah should show traditional solidarity with Afghans, FM Qureshi tells OIC secretary general
Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi

Ex-husband allegedly throws acid on 19-year-old woman in Karachi

Latest

view all