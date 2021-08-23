 
Pak vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his kind gesture towards West Indian player

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan tends West Indian player.
  • Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan won the hearts on internet after extending a kind gesture towards a West Indian player. 
  • West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was ready to deliver a ball when a fly entered into his eye and he has to stop midway.
  • Rizwan, who was at the non-striker's end, come forth to help the bowler in removing the insect from his eye.

KINGSTON: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan won the hearts of netizens after extending a kind gesture towards West Indies’ player Alzarri Joseph during the second Test played at Sabina Park on Thursday.

According to the details, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was ready to deliver a ball when a fly entered into his eye and he has to stop midway on the first day of the Test.

Rizwan, who was at the non-striker's end, come forth to help the bowler in removing the insect from his eye. His kind gesture was widely praised on the internet.

Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf and West Indies skipper Kraig Brathwaite also joined in with a helping hand.

Terming his act an example of the ‘spirit of cricket’, West Indies Cricket’s official Twitter account uploaded the photo and appreciated the Pakistani cricketer which was liked by thousands of users.

