Pakistan has no reservations over India, Afghanistan developing cordial relations: FM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no objection to India and Afghanistan developing cordial relations, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, clarifying that Islamabad was not focusing on any one particular group in Afghanistan.



In a statement issued on the current situation in Afghanistan Monday, the foreign minister said the Indian media made a fuss over his 'visit' to Kabul and reported "irresponsibly" on it.

He called out the Indian media for not confirming facts before reporting on anything. "I did not go to Kabul, but held important meetings on Afghanistan in Pakistan," Qureshi clarified.

The foreign minister said he had a discussion with the EU foreign policy chief yesterday (Sunday), in which he was briefed over Pakistan's assistance in Kabul.

In addition to this, the FM said he will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and has already spoken to China on the matter.



"Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country. There are Pashtuns and people of other ethnicities there. The government that has emerged in Afghanistan should be one that is broad-based and inclusive," he emphasised.

He further said that Pakistan and the neighbouring countries of the region want peace and stability in Afghanistan but anti-peace forces and "spoilers" are still active in Afghanistan.



"India has to give up its shallow thinking. We do not object to India's good relations with Afghanistan. Our focus in Afghanistan is not on a single group," he said.

Qureshi regrets 'no acknowledgement' for Pakistan's Kabul evacuation efforts

Last week, Pakistan had taken exception to its efforts to evacuate people out of Afghanistan "not being acknowledged" by the international community.

FM Qureshi, speaking to Al Jazeera, had said Pakistan is engaged in evacuation missions in Kabul which is an immediate challenge for the international community.

The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is working round the clock with planes flying into the city and getting people out, including diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations, he had said.

“Are we being acknowledged? No. We are not even being mentioned in the list of countries that are helping evacuate people," he regretted.