Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'

PML-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the election reforms introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) 'black laws'.

"This incompetent government is now preparing to pass the black law of PMDA but even then it will not be able to conceal its incompetence, ineligibility, and corruption," said Aurangzeb.

A statement issued by the PML-N spokesperson said that the development of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is aimed at election rigging, while the proposed authority "is a way to cover this deception."

Aurangzeb said that the party rejects the EVMs and PMDA as they are both "unconstitutional".

She further stated that the PML-N will not let anyone deprive the people of their right to vote or their freedom of expression.

While referring to PM Imran Khan, Aurangzeb said that the one who cites the examples of West turned out to be 'the worst dictator' in terms of constitutional rights and civil liberties.

“Imran Khan Mafia Private Limited Company wants that corruption keeps happening under their patronage and no one exposes them. They want to ruin the economy by robbing the citizens in the name of sugar flour and other utilities and no one raises questions or speaks against them,” said Aurangzeb.