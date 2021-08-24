 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Fiery Shaheen Afridi takes career-best figures to run through West Indies

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Pak vs WI: Fiery Shaheen Afridi takes career-best figures to run through West Indies

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi takes career-best figures of 6/51.
  • The PCB and ICC fete his performance. 
  • Afridi has so far claimed 14 wickets in the West Indies series.

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is earning laurels from all quarters with his career-best performance in the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica that ensured Pakistan still has a chance to level the series. 

With his fiery pace and deceiving swing, Shaheen Afridi was able to bamboozle the West Indies and take a career-best 6/51. 

The PCB took to Twitter to share Afridi's achievements, appreciating the bowler by saying, "Incredible work once again."

Related items

On its Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also celebrated Afridi's performance, saying, "Shaheen Afridi is the pick of the bowlers finishing with career-best Test figures of 6/51."

The 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler claimed career-best figures of six for 51 in just 17.3 overs, leading the rout of the West Indies and dismissing the hosts for a modest 150 in the first innings. Afridi lifted his wicket tally in the series to 14.

After sending nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph back to the pavilion at the start of the day, Shaheen had Jermaine Blackwood taken for 33 by a diving Fawad Alam at gully.

Bonner and Blackwood frustrated the Pakistani bowlers by putting on 60 for the fifth wicket. However, the partnership broke as Shaheen, having taken the first two wickets of the innings late on the third day, terminated sent Jason Holder back to the pavilion and soon, dismissed Kemar Roach. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan take complete control against West Indies

Pakistan take complete control against West Indies
Pak vs WI: Watch 'fabulous' Fawad Alam take a near impossible catch

Pak vs WI: Watch 'fabulous' Fawad Alam take a near impossible catch
Pak vs Afg ODI series postponed: PCB

Pak vs Afg ODI series postponed: PCB
Pak vs WI: Mohammad Abbas gives Pakistan upper hand in second West Indies Test

Pak vs WI: Mohammad Abbas gives Pakistan upper hand in second West Indies Test
Pak vs Afg ODI series to be held in Pakistan

Pak vs Afg ODI series to be held in Pakistan
Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman

Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman
Ali Zafar wants Arshad Nadeem to become the top javelin thrower of world

Ali Zafar wants Arshad Nadeem to become the top javelin thrower of world
Watch: Hilarious Rizwan shows WI bowlers how to run on damp ground

Watch: Hilarious Rizwan shows WI bowlers how to run on damp ground
Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam rewrites record books by becoming quickest Asian to make five Test 100s

Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam rewrites record books by becoming quickest Asian to make five Test 100s
Pak vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his kind gesture towards West Indian player

Pak vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his kind gesture towards West Indian player
Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam dedicates fighting century to parents

Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam dedicates fighting century to parents
Pak vs Afg: Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricketers for ODI series

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricketers for ODI series

Latest

view all