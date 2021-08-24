Pak vs WI: Fiery Shaheen Afridi takes career-best figures to run through West Indies

Shaheen Shah Afridi takes career-best figures of 6/51.

The PCB and ICC fete his performance.

Afridi has so far claimed 14 wickets in the West Indies series.

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is earning laurels from all quarters with his career-best performance in the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica that ensured Pakistan still has a chance to level the series.



With his fiery pace and deceiving swing, Shaheen Afridi was able to bamboozle the West Indies and take a career-best 6/51.

The PCB took to Twitter to share Afridi's achievements, appreciating the bowler by saying, "Incredible work once again."

On its Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also celebrated Afridi's performance, saying, "Shaheen Afridi is the pick of the bowlers finishing with career-best Test figures of 6/51."



The 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler claimed career-best figures of six for 51 in just 17.3 overs, leading the rout of the West Indies and dismissing the hosts for a modest 150 in the first innings. Afridi lifted his wicket tally in the series to 14.

After sending nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph back to the pavilion at the start of the day, Shaheen had Jermaine Blackwood taken for 33 by a diving Fawad Alam at gully.

Bonner and Blackwood frustrated the Pakistani bowlers by putting on 60 for the fifth wicket. However, the partnership broke as Shaheen, having taken the first two wickets of the innings late on the third day, terminated sent Jason Holder back to the pavilion and soon, dismissed Kemar Roach.