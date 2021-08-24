 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
UAE govt facilitates visa extension for nationals of Pakistan, five other countries

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
  • UAE extends residence visas for stranded expats from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Uganda.
  • Residence visas have been extended till November 10.
  • The new guideline is applicable on Dubai-issued UAE resident visas that have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021 and November 9, 2021.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to extend the visas of citizens of six countries, including Pakistan, till November 10. 

The General Directorate of Resident and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has extended the validity of residence visas for Indian, Pakistani, Nepalese, Sri Lankan, Nigerian, and Ugandan nationals who are stranded abroad, said Dubai-based airline flydubai.

The visas have been extended until November 10, 2021, said the airline on its website.

“This applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021 and November 9, 2021,” it stated.

Thousands of residents are stranded abroad owing to flight cancellations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have been outside the UAE for more than six months and left before October 20, 2020, will not have their visas renewed.

