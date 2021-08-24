PM Imran Khan urges world to address Afghanistan's humanitarian needs

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Belgian PM Alexander De Croo (R). File

PM Imran Khan receives call from Belgian PM Alexander De Croo.

Both leaders exchange views on Afghan crisis.

PM Iman Khan stresses that safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan are vital.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s engagement with international leaders continue over the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country, as foreign troops begin to withdraw from the war-ravaged territory.



Belgian PM Alexander De Croo called PM Khan Monday and exchanged views on the Afghan crisis and Pakistan’s role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Kabul.

The Belgian prime minister is the fifth international leader who has called the Pakistani premier to exchange views on Afghanistan since the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

Earlier, Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Boris Johnson, and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen had telephoned him.

During the call with his Belgian counterpart, the prime minister underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address their humanitarian needs and help in economic rebuilding of the nation.



He stressed that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vital.

The prime minister added that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to stabilization efforts.

He further underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

The two prime ministers exchanged views on the ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Belgian prime minister thanked PM Khan for Pakistan's help in the evacuaton and facilitation of foreign diplomats.

Alexander De Croo also extended an invitation to PM Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

'Safe evacuation from Afghanistan important'

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said changes are taking place in Afghanistan's situation every day, adding he had spoken to his Danish, Swedish, Turkish, and Belgian counterparts on the matter.

"Safe evacuations from Afghanistan are important."

The foreign minister had said he spoke to his Saudi counterpart earlier in the day, who had asked him to shift the Kingdom's diplomats from Kabul to Pakistan.

There is pressure on the Kabul airport, but the overall situation in Afghanistan is evolving rapidly, he had said, adding the situation in the country's capital was better.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions have been given access to the monitoring cell established in the Ministry for Interior, he had said.

"The international community should remain in contact with the Afghan Taliban," he had added.