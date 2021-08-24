Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail (left) and Candy Land's Chili Mili. — Facebook/Twitter/File

Candyland's Chili Mili, a spicy jelly candy, is one of Pakistan's most popular candies and has enjoyed immense popularity by people of all ages over the years.

However, recently, a netizen voiced concerns about what he felt was a decline in quality, and surprisingly received a response by PML-N leader Miftah Ismail.

Ismail is chairperson at Ismail Industries — the parent company of Candyland and Bisconni.

"Why is chili mili not juicy anymore? Hamesha itni sookhi aur mari hui hoti hai (it's always so dry), like eating a chili mili dry fruit," a netizen, Usama Lali complained on Twitter.

Another netizen, Aiza, said it also "smells so bad". "Not sure if it used to be like this".

Ismail jumped into the conversation to address the netizens' reservations against the candy.

He promised to remedy the situation, but on one condition.



"I will ask them to make Chilli Milli more juicy. But please promise me [you will] vote for PMLN in the next elections," he wrote.

Journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi, responding to the former finance minister's tweet, said, "Chili Mili ko izzat do (respect Chili Mili)," in a reference to PML-N's slogan, "vote ko izzat do (respect the vote)".

The next general elections are due to be held in 2023.