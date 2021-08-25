 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Tom Cruise films stunning scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham's New Street Station

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Tom Cruise looked dashing as he filmed thrilling scenes for upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham railway station on Tuesday.

Birmingham's new railway station has been transformed into an airport for filming, with crowds gathering in a bid to glimpse the actor at work.

British Transport Police (BTP) shared an image of two officers with the Hollywood actor, looking dashing in a dark suit and sunglasses.

Tom Cruise, 59, is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the action series. The award-winning actor has been spotted in and around the city in recent days as the shooting for the film has been taking place around the UK.

