Tom Cruise films stunning scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham's New Street Station

Tom Cruise looked dashing as he filmed thrilling scenes for upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham railway station on Tuesday.



Birmingham's new railway station has been transformed into an airport for filming, with crowds gathering in a bid to glimpse the actor at work.

British Transport Police (BTP) shared an image of two officers with the Hollywood actor, looking dashing in a dark suit and sunglasses.

Tom Cruise, 59, is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the action series. The award-winning actor has been spotted in and around the city in recent days as the shooting for the film has been taking place around the UK.

