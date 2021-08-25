Pak vs WI: Babar Azam heaps praise on batsman Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam (L) and Babar Azam (R) of Pakistan 100 partnership during day 1 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 20, 2021.-AFP

Babar Azam lavishes praise on teammate Fawad Alam.



Babar says his partnership with Fawad became foundation for his side's win versus West Indies.

Babar Azam says team's batsmen should learn from Fawad Alam.

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised his teammate and experienced batsman Fawad Alam after his side defeated West Indies by 109 runs in the second Test to level the two-match series.

Fawad had scored an unbeaten 124 in the first innings of the Test to help Pakistan recover from 2/3 and post 309/9 in the first innings. Fawad’s inning was also backed by Babar who had scored 75.

In a post-match statement released to the media, the Pakistan captain said that his partnership with Fawad laid the foundation for Pakistan’s success in the game.

He also hailed the 35-year-old batsman and advised that all batsmen in the team should learn from him.

“It was a great team effort specially after losing quick wickets on day one. Fawad and I managed to fight back through our partnership and then Shaheen Shah bowled outstandingly to put pressure on West Indies. We played according to our plan in the second innings and added quick runs to take advantage of the last session on day 4,” Babar said.



“Fawad Alam is an experienced player. He has scored tons of runs in first class cricket. He has handled the conditions and pressure well and set an example for all batsmen. We all must learn from him. He has proved himself which is an outstanding thing,” the Pakistan captain added.

Babar also praised young fast bowler Shaheen Shah, saying that the 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler is improving every day and showing great confidence.

“I am lucky to have a bowler like him in my squad,” he said.

“Winning a match always give you confidence as a captain. The players gave their 100% and remained confident throughout the Test,” Babar concluded.