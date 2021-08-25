 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Cheerio’: England crowd mocks Kohli after his lacklustre performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli mocked by the crowd as he departs for the pavilion. — Photo: Englands Barmy Army Twitter account
Indian skipper Virat Kohli mocked by the crowd as he departs for the pavilion. — Photo: England's Barmy Army Twitter account

Much is always expected of Virat Kohli whenever India plays cricket, given his batting prowess and stature. Hence, it was all the more an interesting sight to see the Indian skipper being given a send-off by the English crowd at Headingley in Leeds when he failed to score big against James Anderson.

India looked to extend their lead over the hosts in the third Test match of the five-match series. However, Anderson had other plans for the tourists.

He went on a rampage early on in the innings, dismissing KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara for cheap. KL Rahul failed to score a single run while Pujara scored only a single run.

The Indian skipper looked stable and set for a while, even hitting a boundary. However, Kohli mistimed a full-pitched delivery by Anderson, with the ball landing in the hands of the wicketkeeper. From 17 balls, Kohli only managed to score 7 runs.

A video of the Indian skipper, walking back to the pavilion as the English crowd sings “Cheerio” (goodbye) and hundreds of supporters wave towards the Indian captain, mocking him for his early dismissal, has since begun doing the rounds on social media.

India won the toss in the third Test match against England and chose to bat first. At Day 1, Lunch, India remain in trouble at 56/4 against an ageless Jamie Anderson who refuses to let up.

India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson

More From Sports:

Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes pacer with most Test wickets in 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes pacer with most Test wickets in 2021
Pak vs WI: Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for coronavirus; will remain in Jamaica for 10 days

Pak vs WI: Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for coronavirus; will remain in Jamaica for 10 days
PCB’s board of governors meeting likely to be held tomorrow: sources

PCB’s board of governors meeting likely to be held tomorrow: sources
'Haye Haye Mazay': Watch Babar Azam praise Shaheen Afridi with famous drama dialogue

'Haye Haye Mazay': Watch Babar Azam praise Shaheen Afridi with famous drama dialogue
Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam achieve career-best ICC Test rankings

Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam achieve career-best ICC Test rankings
National squad to fly to Pakistan after West Indies tour on August 27

National squad to fly to Pakistan after West Indies tour on August 27
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team creates Test record; Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap

Pak vs WI: Pakistan team creates Test record; Shaheen Afridi adds another feather to his cap
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam heaps praise on batsman Fawad Alam

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam heaps praise on batsman Fawad Alam
Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series

Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs to level series
Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB

Pakistan to host England women's team in October, says PCB
Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pak vs WI: Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory
Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses

Pakistan's top equestrian determined to bring laurels to country despite injury, deaths of horses

Latest

view all