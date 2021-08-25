‘Cheerio’: England crowd mocks Kohli after his lacklustre performance

Indian skipper Virat Kohli mocked by the crowd as he departs for the pavilion. — Photo: England's Barmy Army Twitter account

Much is always expected of Virat Kohli whenever India plays cricket, given his batting prowess and stature. Hence, it was all the more an interesting sight to see the Indian skipper being given a send-off by the English crowd at Headingley in Leeds when he failed to score big against James Anderson.

India looked to extend their lead over the hosts in the third Test match of the five-match series. However, Anderson had other plans for the tourists.

He went on a rampage early on in the innings, dismissing KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara for cheap. KL Rahul failed to score a single run while Pujara scored only a single run.



The Indian skipper looked stable and set for a while, even hitting a boundary. However, Kohli mistimed a full-pitched delivery by Anderson, with the ball landing in the hands of the wicketkeeper. From 17 balls, Kohli only managed to score 7 runs.

A video of the Indian skipper, walking back to the pavilion as the English crowd sings “Cheerio” (goodbye) and hundreds of supporters wave towards the Indian captain, mocking him for his early dismissal, has since begun doing the rounds on social media.

India won the toss in the third Test match against England and chose to bat first. At Day 1, Lunch, India remain in trouble at 56/4 against an ageless Jamie Anderson who refuses to let up.

India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson