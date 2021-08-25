Pakistan Cricket Board adjourns governing body’s meeting: sources

Sources say the PCB patron-in-chief hasn’t yet nominated two candidates for the election of vice-chairman.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday adjourned the meeting of its Board of Governors, called to elect a new PCB vice-chairperson, said the sources within the cricket board.



Sources said that the PCB's Patron-in-Chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan hasn’t yet nominated two candidates for the selection of vice-chairman.

They further stated that as per the constitutional laws, the chief executive officer can fulfil the responsibilities of the vice-chairperson in case the latter’s term ends as long as there is a CEO serving the post.

A special meeting of PCB’s Board of Governors was earlier being expected tomorrow (Thursday).



The new vice-chairperson for the board had to be elected during this meeting, said the sources privy to the matter.

They had earlier said that the terms of two members of the Board of Governors are ending today. The PCB’s patron-in-chief will appoint two new members to fill the vacant posts.