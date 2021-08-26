The Jamaat-e-Islami’s vision for Pakistan

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq addresses supporters during a rally in Lahore. Photo: AFP

The Jamaat-e-Islami -- founded on August 26, 1941 -- is the only politico-religious party of Pakistan which stands above sectarian, ethnic, cultural and lingual biases. Opening its doors for every human being, the JI believes in the Islamic democratic system of a Shura. Every JI worker participates in the decision-making process and can raise questions on the central leadership's conduct in any matter.



The Jamaat-e-Islami’s decades-long struggle to bring reforms in society according to the brilliant principles of Islam and efforts for the protection of individual’s rights are even recognised by its political opponents.

From preparing the Objectives Resolution to taking part in the movements of Tehreek-e-Nizam-e-Mustafa, Tehreek-e-Khatme-Nabuwat and others, the JI played a leading role in all major movements in Pakistan.

Unlike other mainstream political and religious parties of Pakistan which perform as family units and where sons, grandsons, daughters, granddaughters, brothers and relatives hold complete control on decision-making, the JI has no concept of dynastic and family politics. Sons, grandsons of former JI chiefs Sayyid Maududi, Mian Tufail Ahmad, Qazi Hussain Ahmad and Syed Munawar Hassan cannot even imagine becoming the Amir (grand ruler) of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The JI has been struggling for the establishment of a society based on justice, equality and human values. Its objective is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, which could play a leading role in the Muslim world.

The party fights against feudalism, secularism and an imperialistic approach, and stands firm against any conspiracy to challenge the Islamic identity of the country.

The JI’s struggle for the Kashmir cause has always been widely acknowledged by the leadership of the region of Jammu and Kashmir, currently divided between Pakistan and India. It is because of the JI's efforts that the issue of Indian-occupied Kashmir has key importance on the national agenda and successive governments in Pakistan dare not to compromise on it despite massive international pressure.

The JI had also raised a strong voice and extended all-out support to the people of Afghanistan during the war against the Soviet invasion.

Widely considered as the most influential religious organization of Pakistan, the JI focuses on discipline, and training of its workers to create a strong sense of responsibility as an individual member of society. It upholds Islam in its entirety, with its sole purpose to transform Pakistani society as an ideal place for people.

The JI is strictly against gender discrimination and believes that without the participation of woman, a society cannot flourish. It works for the protection of the rights of small farmers, labourers and all other oppressed segments of society. Hundreds of JI workers have served as members of national and provincial assemblies, Senate and local bodies on different occasions but there is not a single allegation of corruption and nepotism against them.

It is quite a unique example in a society where the ruling class is engaged in looting the country’s resources with both hands and even a three-time prime minister failed to justify his wealth.

The JI had organized a huge public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan five years ago and it was attended by people from all walks of life from across the country. The purpose of the meeting was the renewal of the pledge made by the country’s forefathers on March 23, 1940. The JI put forward the idea of 'Islami Pakistan, Khushal Pakistan' during the moot. From that day, the JI has been struggling to achieve the goal.

Via its message, the JI aims to reach the public which is fed up with the typical elite rule over the country for decades.

The JI, if voted into power, will ensure free health and education facilities to the common citizen, introduce a uniform curriculum, bring land and labour reforms and other structural changes in society to Pakistan, an Islamic welfare state.

The writer is the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.

This article originally appeared in the August 26, 2021 edition of daily The News. It can be accessed here.