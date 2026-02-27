Beyond the hype

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach to shake hands as they attend a press conference in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026. — Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Israel for a two-day official visit. Various online sources claim that New Delhi has finalised defence agreements worth approximately $8.6 billion with Israel. Some analysts further suggest that Modi is trying to convince the Israeli leadership to establish a state-of-the-art drone manufacturing facility in India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning what it described as provocative remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to international media reports, the Israeli prime minister has proposed the formation of a new “hexagon of alliances” or “six-party” regional security architecture, involving India.

Speaking in Occupied Jerusalem, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also warned that a new “hostile Sunni axis” comprising Turkiye, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood and Pakistan is emerging, which he characterised as a significant strategic threat to Israel. Although such remarks were made in a broader Middle Eastern geopolitical context, Pakistan’s inclusion drew critical attention in light of India’s cordial ties with Israel.

In yet another development, Pakistan and 13 other Muslim-majority countries have jointly condemned the controversial remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who has said that Israel has the right to control the territories stretching from the Nile River to the Euphrates River.

Social media speculation has suggested that Israel, being one of the most prominent founding members, might be given a prominent leadership role within the ‘Board of Peace’. While no verified evidence confirms such claims, online discourse has fueled concerns about how countries, such as Pakistan, that do not recognise Israel might navigate such a diplomatic arrangement if it materialised.

Historically, India maintained close ties with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. However, over the past decade, the Modi government has visibly deepened defence cooperation with Israel, often framing the partnership in pragmatic security terms.

The deepening defence partnership between India and Israel, Pakistan’s principled pro-Palestine stance and the rapid spread of conspiracy theories on social media have created an atmosphere where separating fact from speculation is increasingly difficult.

From Pakistan’s perspective, any substantial enhancement of India’s offensive capabilities could potentially shift the regional deterrence equilibrium. Such critical developments may compel Islamabad to review aspects of its own defence readiness. Nevertheless, Pakistan has consistently proven that it is a responsible nuclear state operating under a strong command and control structure recognised internationally.

In the digital age, we must understand that information spreads instantly, but so do exaggerations and conspiracy theories. Online platforms can amplify unverified claims, shaping public opinion and influencing political narratives. That’s why it is very important to distinguish between documented policy statements and speculative personal narratives.

In the context of Modi’s ongoing visit to Israel, we must remain strong, composed and vigilant. Our principled support for the Palestinian cause should continue, alongside a firm commitment to maintaining regional stability. In my view, Pakistan must adopt a measured approach, guided by thoughtful analysis and mature decisions, to effectively address emerging challenges on both the defence and diplomatic fronts.

