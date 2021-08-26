'Shaheen Afridi is a big star, manage him with care for the next 10-12 years'

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop (left) and Shaheen Afridi during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. Photo: File

Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop gave sound advice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management Thursday, urging it to manage fast bowler Shaheen Afridi with care.

Shaheen Afridi was the architect of Pakistan's 109-run victory, taking 10 wickets throughout the match against West Indies. Chasing over 300 runs to win, the West Indies were bowled out for 219 in the second innings after they were bundled out for a mere 150 in the first.



Speaking about the lanky left-arm pacer, Bishop described him as an "effective weapon" for Pakistan, adding that the country has no dearth of talent when it comes to cricketers.

"Pakistan has world-class bowlers and batsmen," he said.

Bishop praised Afridi, saying that every day of the Sabina Park Test match belonged to the fast bowler.

He advised the PCB to manage him "with care" for the next 10-12 years. Bishop also lavished praise on batsmen Babar Azam and Fawad Alam, describing them as quality cricketers.

Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam achieve career-best ICC Test rankings

A day after Pakistan beat the West Indies at Sabina Park, the ICC updated its Test rankings. Fawad Alam and Shaheen Afridi, as per the updated list, achieved their career-best ICC Test rankings after strong performances against the West Indies.

The left-arm pacer has managed to gain 10 slots to reach no 8 on the MRF ICC Test bowler's rankings. Before this Test match started, Shaheen was on number 18 in the bowler's rankings.



Fawad Alam, who played a heroic 124-run innings during the first Test match, has climbed to the no 21 spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. He has moved past his previous career-best, which was number 47.

He has come a long way since his debut last August, scoring four centuries in countries around the world and cementing his place in Pakistan's Test squad.

Alam’s unbeaten 124 in the first innings has helped him shoot up 34 places to 21st position.