Watch: James Anderson's destructive spell that sunk India

England Cricket official Twitter handle shares highlights of James Anderson's sensational bowling spell — AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scores a mere 7 runs from 17 balls.

Anerson takes 3-6 in eight overs on day one.

England ended day two on a score of 120/0, leading by 42 runs.

ENGLAND: James Anderson —arguably one of the best pace bowlers around the world in conditions that favour swing — took 3-6 in eight overs – a haul that included the prized dismissal of Virat Kohli helping England bowl out India for a hapless 78 runs in the first innings of the second Test match at Leeds.

A video of Anderson, shared on the official Twitter handle of England Cricket with the caption “Every ball from *that* sensational new ball spell this morning from @jimmy9”, started doing the rounds on the internet.

The video shows the highlight of the destructive bowling spell that sunk India on Day One of the third Test match.

Earlier during the match, Anderson with his destructive bowling spell, also managed to send off Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper mistimed a full-pitched delivery by Anderson, with the ball landing in the hands of the wicketkeeper. From 17 balls, Kohli only managed to score 7 runs during the match.

India tried to extend its lead over the hosts in the third Test match of the five-match series. However, England’s pacers successfully managed to stop runs and wrapped up India's innings for 78, their ninth-lowest total in Test cricket and their third-lowest in England.

Meanwhile, the hosts ended Day 2 on a score of 120/0, comfortably leading by 42 runs.

