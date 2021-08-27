 
FIA arrests Gujrat man for blackmailing female relative with compromising video

  • FIA's cyber crime wing arrests a man for 'blackmailing' his female relative into marriage.
  • Case registered against the suspect after confiscation of the compromising pictures and videos used for blackmailing.
  • FIA deputy director says the arrest was made upon affected family's complaint.

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing Thursday arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing his female relative into marriage with her compromising photos and videos in Chandial, Gujrat, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to FIA, a case was registered against the suspect after confiscating the pictures and videos he was using to blackmail the victim.

FIA Deputy Director Muhammad Iqbal said the arrest was made upon the complaint filed by the victim's family against the suspect, who was already married to another woman.

