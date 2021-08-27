Pakistan disappointed over UK’s decision to keep it on travel red list

London's Heathrow Airport.

Pakistan HC expresses displeasure over UK move to keep it on travel red list.

Says Pakistan has shared all relevant data regarding review.

Passengers arriving in the UK from red list destinations will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility.

LONDON: Pakistan has expressed “disappointment” over the British government’s decision to retain the country on its travel red list.

“Disappointed with the decision to retain Pakistan on Red List. Entails continuing hardship for thousands of Pakistanis and British Pakistanis,” the Pakistan High Commission in London said in a statement after the UK announced its latest travel red list.

The HC added that the country had shared all relevant data with the British authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “Question mark over equity & consistency of criteria being employed!”



On Thursday, the UK released its latest list of countries facing travel restrictions, keeping Pakistan on the BSB Red List and angering British Pakistanis who had been urging the government to lift the restrictions while India has been moved to the amber list.



Pakistan remains in the list for failing to meet the requirements on genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and variants of concern.



Geo News had reported exclusively three days ago that the UK government is cautious and provided no assurance to Pakistan when pressed through diplomatic means, including through a group of British Pakistani MPs.

Pakistan was hopeful it will be moved to the amber list in the latest review, with government officials – including PM Imran Khan – urging the UK government to move the country to the amber travel list. But it seems the diplomatic offensive failed and the misery of thousands, who are separated from family, will continue.

According to the latest update, seven countries, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores, will move into the green list starting 4am on Monday, August 30.

Thailand and Montenegro, on the other hand, will be added to the red list at the same time, "reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health", said the notice.

"The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other countries mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern (VOC) or variants under investigation (VUI) cannot be easily identified before it is imported and seeded across the UK," it added.

According to the UK government, passengers arriving in the UK from red list destinations "will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements".

"The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed," it said.