PCB to get new chairman on September 13

The logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to get its new chairman on September 13 after the PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed called a special meeting of the board of governors (BOG).

The election commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed to issue notices of the special meeting to the BoG members, a statement from the PCB said.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB Patron-in-Chief Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, and Javed Kurieshi — all independent members — and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, the statement added.



It is pertinent to mention here that Raja, speaking to Geo News a day earlier, had said he had been informed of becoming the new chairman of the board through a communique from the PM's Office.

"After being elected — as the new chairman — by the board of governors, I will address a press conference," he said and expressed he had many plans for PCB.

Days after meeting with PM Imran Khan, Ehsan Mani on Thursday had excused himself from continuing to work as the PCB chairman.

Mani had also confirmed that he is not interested in working as PCB chairman anymore.

Selection criteria

According to the PCB constitution, the BoGs select the new chairman from within its members.

Clause 6(1) of PCB states that the chairman of the board is elected by the board of governors from amongst themselves following clause 7 (of the PCB constitution) for three years.



Clause 7 explains the process to elect the chairman of the PCB which shall be done by convening a special meeting of the board of governors by the majority of the total voting membership.

The board of governors should, according to the constitution, have 11 members, with 10 having voting rights, under clause 12 of the PCB constitution which defines the “composition of the board of governors.”

According to 12.1 of PCB constitution, (a) three members from amongst the cricket association being the elected presidents of such CA, (b) two members nominated by the Patron, (c) four independent members amongst the nomination sent by the nomination committee, (d) Federal Secretary of Inter-Provincial Committee as an ex-officio member who will not be entitled to vote and (e.) the chief executive of the PCB.

Clause 13(2) of the constitution suggests that the quorum of the meeting shall be with five voting members including at least one member each appointed under paragraphs a, b and c of 12.1. However, there’s a provision for the quorum to be reduced pro-rata if the number of members is reduced.