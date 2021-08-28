Pakistan needs bigger contributions from Babar Azam in Test cricket: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq (left) and current captain Babar Azam. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Pakistan needs bigger contributions from captain Babar Azam in Test cricket, says former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.



The former skipper expressed this opinion on his YouTube channel, saying that it had been some time since Babar Azam scored a century.

“He is a cricketer who we would like to see regularly scoring runs and centuries,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The News.

“He should not lose his wicket after scoring 70, 80 runs. Babar has to play big innings and he should be an example for the other batsmen,” he said.



“[Mohammad] Rizwan has been performing well and should also be playing big knocks. 20’s and 30’s don’t help you against big sides. I give credit to Fawad Alam who plays big knocks once he gets settled. He takes it to at least three figures which is a very good thing. Other batsmen should also follow suit,” Inzamam went on to say.



He further lauded the bowling department for putting up a stellar show in the West Indies series.