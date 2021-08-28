Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Suspects’ identity parade put off due to victim’s ill health

Suspects arrested in assault of TikToker being produced in a court.

LAHORE: The identity parade of 141 suspects arrested in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case has been postponed on Saturday due to the ill health of the female TikToker.

According to jail sources, the magistrate left the Camp Jail Lahore after he was informed that the victim was unable to come to the prison due to her ill health.

Meanwhile, the families of those arrested in the case staged a protest outside the jail and demanded of the authorities to complete the identification process and release them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the identity parade of the suspects in the harassment case was scheduled to be held today during which the female TikToker was to recognize the suspects who had harassed her on Independence Day.

According to police, the victim of sexual harassment had been called in to identify the suspects involved in the incident which had sparked anger across the country.

The identity parade of 141 suspects arrested in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case was to take place at Camp Jail Lahore where the TikToker was to identify the suspect in the presence of a magistrate.

After the identification, the suspects were to produce before the court for the physical remand, the sources added.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (Investigations) Shariq Jamal had said that they had questioned over 300 people in the case.

Of those, over 100 people were taken into custody for further questioning, the police officer had said, adding that their whereabouts that day were traced using geo-fencing and face matching.

Punjab Police had sent the social media videos of the horrific incident with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the identification of suspects present at the location.



The incident



In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a female TikToker in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim had told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.