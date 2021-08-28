 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Web Desk

Asad Umar urges global community not to isolate Afghanistan

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar urges global community to engage with Afghanistan in note on Twitter.
  • Says world must not repeat the mistake it made after Soviet withdrawal.
  • This is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan, says Umar.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has urged the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan in the aftermath of the country's takeover by the Taliban.

In a brief message on Twitter about war-torn Afghanistan, Umar emphasised that the world must not repeat the mistake it made after the withdrawal of the Soviet Union.

"This is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan," Umar wrote, ending the message by saying that a fraction of the money spent on the war in Afghanistan, spent honestly on development can enhance global security.

Essential for world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells UN chief

Earlier today, a similar message was given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab over separate phone calls to discuss the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the UN chief and FM exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

FM Qureshi underscored that Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The UN chief expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.

Meanwhile, matters of mutual interest, latest developments in Afghanistan and other matters were discussed during the FM's telephonic conversation with the UK secretary of state.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, in which so many precious lives were lost, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in the country.

