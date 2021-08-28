 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Web Desk

As Ehsan Mani exits, PM Imran Khan appreciates his contributions to cricket

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani — File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledges former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani for his contributions towards the promotion of cricket in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Imran Khan wrote: “Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure as Chairman PCB.”

The premier added: “I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.”

Mani had stepped down after his three-year tenure ended on August 25. The former ICC boss had reportedly refused to work with Ramiz Raja as his deputy as proposed by the prime minister.

PCB nominations

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the patron-in-chief of the PCB, had nominated Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan as members of the cricket authority's board of governors.

According to news reports, Mani was offered an extension at the end of his term but he refused to accept it and informed the premier about his decision.

The PCB BoG would elect its new chairman on September 13 under the supervision of PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

According to the PCB constitution, the chairman of the board is elected by the board of governors from within its members.

Meanwhile in a related development, PM Imran Khan has approved the domestic and school cricket framework during a briefing session held by Central Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, PCB CEO Wasim Khan and CPCA CEO Khurram Niazi also attended the briefing.

