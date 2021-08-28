 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Taliban decide to form a caretaker government in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Taliban leaders met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and other political leaders on Aug 18 2021. — Twitter/TOLO News
Taliban leaders met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and other political leaders on Aug 18 2021. — Twitter/TOLO News

  • Taliban shura member says that the caretaker government will include leaders from country’s all tribal backgrounds.
  • Currently, a dozen names are being considered to be made part of the new government.
  • Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob leaves for Kabul for initial consultations on forming the government.

The Taliban have decided to form an inclusive caretaker government in Afghanistan, a member of the Taliban shura (consultation committee) has said.

The group overthrew the former Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government after quick strikes across the country, culminating in the fall of Kabul on August 15.

The Taliban shura member said that the caretaker government will include leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country, as well as Taliban commanders, and currently, a dozen names are being considered to be made part of the new government.

Initially, appointments in the new government will be made for the ministries of judiciary, internal security, defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and a special assignment for Kabul’s affairs, said the shura member.

Related items

He further stated that the Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. is present in the Afghan capital, while the Taliban Chief of Army, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob has left Kandahar for Kabul, to have initial discussions on forming the government.

The decision is apparently moved by the recent bomb attacks outside Hamid Karzai Airport, engaged in evacuating thousands of people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. The responsibility of the attack, killing over 100 people, was claimed by Daesh Khorasan.

If the conciliatory messaging put out by the movement since its lightning seizure of Kabul is anything to go by, the group aims to be more tolerant as compared to their harsh 1996-2001 rule.

A source affiliated with the Taliban said that the group remains committed to the 2020 Doha accord, signed with the United States, which obliges the Taliban to not using the Afghan soil for any terrorist activity, as reported by Al Jazeera.

More From World:

Taliban direct Afghans to hand over weapons, govt property to concerned authorities

Taliban direct Afghans to hand over weapons, govt property to concerned authorities
Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir

Watch: A 120-year-old lady getting second COVID-19 jab in India-occupied Kashmir
World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US

World's first deer with coronavirus reported in US
Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

Drone strike: US targets Daesh militants in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack
Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011

Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011
Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany

Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in Germany
Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner

Pakistani miniature artist makes world’s smallest vacuum cleaner
Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks

Death toll rises from Kabul airport carnage, US on alert for more attacks
Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest

Man bites Vancouver police dog to avoid arrest
Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout

Apple's Tim Cook gets $750m bonus payout
WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan

WHO hopes to establish air bridge into northern Afghanistan
Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan

Turkey, Taliban hold first official talks in Kabul: Erdogan

Latest

view all