Like father like son: Yasir Hussain says 'Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun'

Saturday Aug 28 2021
Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Yasir Hussain is drawing out similarities with his newborn son Kabir Hussain.

The actor, who has welcomed his first child with wife Iqra Aziz, often keeps sharing photos of his family shenanigans on Instagram. 

In this week's photos from Yasir's life as a parent, the Lahore Se Agey actor is confessing how he sleeps just like his son. 

"Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun(I sleep just like Kabir Hussain)," captions Yasir alongside a photo of him soundless asleep with baby Kabir resting on mother Iqra's arm.

The husband and wife, who have not yet shared a public photo of their son, hid Kabir's face with a baby face emoticon.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2021.


