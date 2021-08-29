Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing

Former child star Matthew Mindler was found dead, three days after he was reported missing from his dorm. He was 19.

The news of the actor’s demise was confirmed by Millersville University, as it revealed to the student body that Mindler was found dead near the campus on Saturday morning.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing,” read the announcement.

“Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation,” it added.

A missing adult report was registered with the police following a statement by the actor’s family who said that he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family” on Wednesday.

Mindler was last seen exiting his dorm room building at 8pm on Tuesday, August 24 and was not seen after that.