Karachi weather: City likely to receive rain, thunderstorm from Sept 1-3

Riders on a motorcycle make their way through slippery roads in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/file

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from August 31 to September 3.

In a notification issued by the weather department it was stated that "moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31".

The winds are likely to cause rainfall in certain areas of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and other districts from August 31 to September 3.

The Met department said it is likely that Karachi will receive rain from September 1 to 3 and also warned of occasional gusty winds during the time.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather warning in light of the monsoon rains in Sindh.

PDMA has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The notification further stated that billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds.