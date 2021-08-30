Arshad Nadeem shares delightful snap with Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani javelin thrower (right) meets Maulana Tariq Jameel. — Twitter/Arshadnadeem76

Arshad Nadeem has been meeting prominent personalities since his return from Olympics.

The star athlete had won everyone's hearts with his stellar performance at Olympics.

Nadeem meets prominent religious scholar Tariq Jameel; Maulana seems happy to meet him.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been meeting celebrities and government officials since his return from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pakistan’s star athlete had won everyone's hearts with his stellar performance at the Olympics and the entire nation had nothing but praises for him as he had competed despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.



According to a new picture shared on social media, Nadeem recently met prominent religious scholar Tariq Jameel. In the snap, he could be seen bowing before the cleric out of respect. Maulana also seemed to be happy to meet the javelin thrower.

However, Nadeem did not share any details of where and when had the meeting taken place.

Last week, the athlete had met singer Ali Zafar at a ceremony in Lahore, where the entertainer praised the javelin thrower for the sportsmanship that he had displayed at the Olympics.

"I am fortunate to be standing beside our country's hero; his coach is also here; we cannot thank him enough for the work he has done for Pakistan," Zafar said in a video with Nadeem and his coach Fayyaz Bokhari.



"I pray that he becomes number one and he has my full support," he added.

Nadeem had missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

India's Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics.