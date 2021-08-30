 
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarfaraz Ahmed puts on his chef cap after returning from West Indies

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed — File
A video of Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed surfaced on social media where the former captain could be seen busy in the kitchen after he returned from Jamaica concluding a successful tour of the West Indies.

In a 21-second video shared by Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife, Khusbakht Sarfaraz, the Pakistani wicket-keeper could be seen placing pasta in the oven.

“Perks of him being around,” she captioned the post.

The video prompted followers to express how cool the cricketer looked while baking some pasta.

Stepping onto the bandwagon, cricketer Shahdab Khan retweeted the video. Khan, in a fun-filled manner, wrote: “Bhabi aty sath he hamry kaptaan ko kaam paar laga diya [Sister-in-law, you asked our captain to immediately work in the kitchen after his return].

Earlier, former skipper Azhar Ali surprised fans with a live cooking show on Instagram ahead of his county cricket matches in England.

Azhar Ali went live on the video-and-photo sharing platform Instagram and cooked "daal" while talking to fans and answering their questions regarding cricket.

The Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Lahore from Jamaica on August 27 after concluding a successful tour of the West Indies. 

