 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs NZ: With security check complete, New Zealand all set for Pakistan tour after 18 years

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

New Zealand are set to fly into Pakistan on a charter flight on September 11. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
New Zealand are set to fly into Pakistan on a charter flight on September 11. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • New Zealand Cricket approves Pakistan tour following completion of security check by expert Rig Dickason.
  • New Zealand captain Tom Latham has been informed of the decision.
  • New Zealand cricket team scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 11. 

New Zealand's tour to Pakistan after 18 years has officially been approved by the country's cricket board following a pre-tour security check by its independent security consultant, Reg Dickason.

According to Kiwi media reports, New Zealand Cricket has expressed satisfaction with the report of its security expert and captain Tom Latham in a statement from Dhaka on Zoom said that he believes in Rig Dickason's report.

“Someone like Reg, he's been around a long time, and he's worked with New Zealand Cricket for a long time. We here have full trust in what he does for New Zealand Cricket and the processes and regulations that they put in place," Latham was quoted as saying by the Stuff.

Related items

“Our focus at this stage is on Bangladesh, but our focus will turn to Pakistan once this series is done,” the publication reported him as saying.

New Zealand are set to fly into Pakistan on a chartered flight on September 11, the day after they complete their T20 series in Bangladesh.

They will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20s in Lahore with the tour wrapping up on October 3.

The Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan in 2002 was cut short after a bomb exploded outside their hotel in Karachi on the first morning of the second test. They returned to play ODIs the following year, without incident, but have not been back since.

More From Sports:

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

'Fake news': Wasim Akram hits back at Indian media

'Fake news': Wasim Akram hits back at Indian media
PCB likely to announce squads for NZ series, T20 WC simultaneously

PCB likely to announce squads for NZ series, T20 WC simultaneously
Pak vs NZ: PCB allows families to accompany players for New Zealand series

Pak vs NZ: PCB allows families to accompany players for New Zealand series
Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof blessed with baby girl

Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof blessed with baby girl
Shahid Afridi says next PSL might be his last, would love to play for Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi says next PSL might be his last, would love to play for Quetta Gladiators
Sarfaraz Ahmed puts on his chef cap after returning from West Indies

Sarfaraz Ahmed puts on his chef cap after returning from West Indies
Pak vs NZ: NCOC allows spectators during New Zealand matches

Pak vs NZ: NCOC allows spectators during New Zealand matches
Arshad Nadeem shares delightful snap with Maulana Tariq Jameel

Arshad Nadeem shares delightful snap with Maulana Tariq Jameel
Ramiz Raja begins consultations on roadmap to take Pakistan cricket forward: sources

Ramiz Raja begins consultations on roadmap to take Pakistan cricket forward: sources
Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj controversy: Former Indian cricketer slams haters for spreading propaganda

Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj controversy: Former Indian cricketer slams haters for spreading propaganda
Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

Azhar Ali beats isolation boredom with Instagram cooking session

Latest

view all