Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

When will Shaheen Afridi get married?

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Photo: File
Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Photo: File

  • Shaheen Afridi says he is in no hurry to get married at the moment, is focusing on cricket. 
  • The fast bowler is to tie the knot with Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter. 
  • Shaheen Afridi says he will think about marriage in the future. 

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi Tuesday said he is in no hurry to get married and currently focusing on his cricket.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Jang, Shaheen Afridi said he would think about marriage in the future.

When asked whether his female fans would be heartbroken after he ties the knot, Shaheen Afridi smiled and declined to comment.

Reports of Shaheen Afridi's engagement to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter earlier this year, spread like wildfire on social media.

A few days later, Shahid Afridi confirmed the news that Shaheen Afridi will be tying the knot with his daughter.

In an interview with a private channel, Shahid Afridi was asked about the engagement of his daughter with star pacer Shaheen, to which he replied that if God is willing, the young bowler will be his son-in-law in the future.

"We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes," the former captain had noted.

He had further said that for the last two years, Shaheen's parents had a strong desire that both families should convert acquaintances into a formal relationship.

Shahid Afridi had said that his daughter wants to become a doctor and at present, it is not decided whether she will pursue further education in Pakistan or England.

Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan had earlier spoken to the media and confirmed that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid's family has agreed to the proposal.

