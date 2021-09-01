Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police

Lahore reports gang-rape of two young women at factory in Gujjarpura.

Victims had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders immediate arrest of suspects, who managed to escape.

LAHORE: Three men gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Wednesday.



The police said the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Khatti and then escaped. The location is near the motorway.



The factory owner has been taken into custody, the police said, adding that the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.



A rise in the frequency of reported cases of rape in Lahore has called into question the performance of the Punjab police.



Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the gang rapes within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO.

He gave orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the rape case

"Justice should be provided to the girls who are the target of rape in any case," CM Buzdar said, adding that providing justice to the victims is the government's responsibility.