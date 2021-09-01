 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police

By
Ahmed Faraz

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

  • Lahore reports gang-rape of two young women at factory in Gujjarpura.
  • Victims had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.
  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders immediate arrest of suspects, who managed to escape.

LAHORE: Three men gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Wednesday.

The police said the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Khatti and then escaped. The location is near the motorway.

The factory owner has been taken into custody, the police said, adding that the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.

Related items

A rise in the frequency of reported cases of rape in Lahore has called into question the performance of the Punjab police.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the gang rapes within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO.

He gave orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the rape case

"Justice should be provided to the girls who are the target of rape in any case," CM Buzdar said, adding that providing justice to the victims is the government's responsibility.

More From Pakistan:

Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police
Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges

Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges
Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus

Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus
Pakistani consortium wins exploration rights for offshore block in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani consortium wins exploration rights for offshore block in Abu Dhabi
Shaniera Akram is counting down the days till she can see husband Wasim Akram again

Shaniera Akram is counting down the days till she can see husband Wasim Akram again
KU again approves fake journal four months after it was delisted

KU again approves fake journal four months after it was delisted
Govt may take back charge of SAPM on Petroleum from Tabish Gauhar: report

Govt may take back charge of SAPM on Petroleum from Tabish Gauhar: report
Coronavirus kills another 101 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Coronavirus kills another 101 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

NCOC permission not required to vaccinate children, says Sindh health official

NCOC permission not required to vaccinate children, says Sindh health official
Karachi police officers running at least 363 narcotics dens: internal report

Karachi police officers running at least 363 narcotics dens: internal report
Pakistan starts vaccinating people aged 17, above against COVID-19

Pakistan starts vaccinating people aged 17, above against COVID-19

Latest

view all