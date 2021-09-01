 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Nadeem Mushtaq Ramay

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police

Nadeem Mushtaq Ramay

A picture of a board outside the Saddar police station in Vehari. Photo: Courtesy our correspondent
VEHARI: A man was arrested on Tuesday for killing his wife and three children with an axe, according to the police.

The murders took place in Basti Tawarianwala.

According to the police sources, suspect Omar Zaman killed his wife and three children with an axe in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Vehari DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niaz, along with an elite force and large contingent of police reached the spot and arrested Zaman.

A case has been registered at the Saddar police station and further investigation is under way.

The police shifted the deceased to the District Headquarters Hospital, Vehari. They were identified as the suspect's wife Shahnaz, eight-year-old daughter Samera, six-year-old son Zain and three-year-old daughter Shanza.

