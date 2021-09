Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Courtesy: AP/File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was shifted a couple of days ago to a hospital's coronavirus ward due to his critical condition.

According to his spokesman, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.