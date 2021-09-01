 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Alizeh Shah is calling out all the trolls who criticize her singing.

The actor, who has been making rounds on the internet after her two back-to-back singing videos, turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and clapped back at haters who take a jibe at her accent.

"I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a lot of posts where people were pointing out some 'accent' that I'm using while I sing. There's no such thing as an accent, that's how I speak," Alizeh asserted.

She further asked netizens to not listen to her songs if they bother them. She only sings for herself and the people who love her.

"Whoever does not like my songs, can go ahead and stop listening to them. I sing for myself and the people who love me," she said.

Alizeh's video message comes after the Ehd-e-Wafa star received backlash for singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's O Re Piya on her social media.

