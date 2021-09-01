 
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

A passenger walks at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Ease in travel restrictions will be implemented from September 3.
  • Bahrain also removes India, Panama and Dominic Republic from its travel red list.
  • Bahrain suspended entry of travellers from Pakistan in May 2021.

Pakistan has been removed from Bahrain’s travel red-list, Bahrain’s media said on Wednesday, adding that ease in restrictions will be implemented from September 3.

Along with Pakistan, Bahrain has also removed India, Panama, and the Dominic Republic from its travel red-list.

Earlier in May, Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its red list, which included Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The country also applied a precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated people from all other countries.

Recently, the UK retained Pakistan on its red list for failing to meet the requirements on genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and variants of concern.

