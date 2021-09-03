 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by Kanye West's cheating confession

The US rapper hinted at being unfaithful to Kim, after the birth of their son Saint

Kim Kardashian has been left blindsided by Kanye West's confession of cheating on her.

In his new song Hurricane, the US rapper hinted at being unfaithful to Kim, after the birth of their son Saint. 

“She should have known, but she really didn’t think he would reveal it in this manner. Kim definitely felt blindsided,” said an insider. 

“She knew he strayed in the marriage, but she had no idea he would share about it in Hurricane," the source added. 

Although Kanye never mentions Kim by name, the lyrics of Hurricane off his 10th studio album, Donda, seemingly reference several aspects of their relationship. 

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” the Grammy Award winner, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW Beauty founder, raps.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” a second source revealed ahead of their split.

