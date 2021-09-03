 
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl

A file photo of the Lahore police
  • Dog attacks minor in Lahore.
  • Dog's owner taken into custody by Lahore police.
  • Eight-year-old girl sent to nearby hospital for treatment.

LAHORE: A man was arrested after his dog attacked an eight-year-old girl in Iqbal Town, Lahore, police officials said Friday.

The girl sustained injuries after the dig bit her and has been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Lahore police arrested the owner of the dog and a case has been registered against him for leaving the dog unleashed.

In a similar incident last June, the Punjab police had arrested a man whose dog had attacked a boy selling toys in a family park in the city's Iqbal Town.

In a video that went viral on social media, the boy was seen in bloodied clothes after the attack near Lahore's Moon Market as people tried to help him while the owner of the dog tried to keep the canine away.

When some of the bystanders attempted to assist the little boy stand, he fell back down, crying out in pain.

