 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation held in China. Photo: Screengrab courtesy Twitter/ @PakPMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation held in China. Photo: Screengrab courtesy Twitter/ @PakPMO

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually addresses a forum on 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation being held in Beijing.
  • Says COVID-19 has triggered an economic meltdown and slowed down global progress.
  • Emphasises on sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery, growth and development amid pandemic, appreciates China's role.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming food security and improved nutrition big challenges for developing countries said China’s innovative Juncao technology could prove helpful in poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

“Such innovative, affordable and eco-friendly technologies may help catalyse our progress towards achieving the first two Sustainable Development Goals: no poverty and zero hunger,” the prime minister said in his video message screened at the forum on the 20th Anniversary of the Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation held in China Friday.

Juncao, which is famed as ‘magic grass’, means "mushroom" and "grass". The particular breed of grass was discovered by Chinese scientists to be an economical and environment-friendly substitute for timber traditionally used as a substrate for growing mushrooms.

The prime minister said the world at large, and the people of the global South, in particular, were grappling with multiple challenges including climate change, poverty and most of all - food insecurity.

He congratulated China for hosting the event and Professor Lin Zhanxi for the invention of the Juncao technology.

He also commended China for sharing the technology with over 100 countries, which had already benefited thousands of people across the continents over the last 20 years.

He mentioned that the technology also helped in combating desertification and could be used as food for livestock, for being protein-rich.

The prime minister emphasised sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery, growth and development as critical during the pandemic.

He said with relentless efforts towards ending poverty in all its manifestations, extreme poverty had been steadily declining in the last two decades.

PM Imran Khan termed China as a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation.

“China’s remarkable growth has brought 800 million people out of poverty over the last four decades,” he said.

He lauded China’s leadership role in climate change and commended President Xi’s vision of a “prosperous, clean and beautiful world” and initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

'Poverty alleviation, tackling climate change key priorities of govt'

PM Imran Khan said ​poverty alleviation and tackling climate change were his government’s key priorities.

“​We launched a wide-ranging social safety program called ‘Ehsaas’, with the objective of uplifting marginalised people, eradicating poverty, and supporting vulnerable households,” he said.

He ​said the ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash’ programme cushioned the most vulnerable part of the country’s population from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

​As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, Pakistan fully supports international efforts to combat this scourge, he said, adding that the government is progressing towards a Clean and Green Pakistan under a well-articulated climate change and environmental agenda, consisting of a number of flagship green initiatives.

On the 10 Billion Tree Project, he said Pakistan’s green initiatives resonated with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

"We hope it will contribute to preventing, halting, and reversing the degradation of ecosystems," he added.

The prime minister said the country’s National Poverty Graduation Programme, which empowers people by providing livelihood, creating assets and training, could play a vital role in collaboration with the Juncao technology.

He expressed his strong resolve and commitment to international cooperation aimed at poverty alleviation and sustainable growth and addressing climate change.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases
Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl

Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl
Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?
EVMs are rigging machines, says Ahsan Iqbal during demo

EVMs are rigging machines, says Ahsan Iqbal during demo
Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part I)

Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part I)
Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend
Britain signals intent to engage with Taliban

Britain signals intent to engage with Taliban
Heavy rainfall in Karachi inundates roads, triggers power outages

Heavy rainfall in Karachi inundates roads, triggers power outages
Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom

Pakistan advises Afghan leaders to show wisdom
HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking

36 Pakistani varsities feature in Times Higher Education ranking
Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi

Urban flooding, traffic jams amid downpour in Karachi

Latest

view all