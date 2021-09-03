Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Guinness World Records for recognising him as record breaker

Photos: Instagra/ REUTERS/Rafael Marchante.

Always good to be recognised as a world record-breaker, says Ronaldo.

Ronaldo breaks record for scoring most goals in international soccer matches during Portugal vs Ireland match on Sept 1.

Ronaldo breaks his previous record of 109 goals by taking the total number of goals to 111.

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the iconic record for most goals scored in international matches and his name has been added to the Guinness World Records.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in which he could be seen holding a framed certificate awarded by the Guinness World Records.

Expressing his gratitude, the 36-year-old footballer wrote: "Thank you to the Guinness World Records. Always good to be recognised as a world record-breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher!"



Within a few hours of having been posted, the snapshot racked up more than 10.2 million likes and over 104,000 comments in which fans and followers not only congratulated the footballer but also showered him with praises.

According to Guinness World Records, Ronaldo broke the record for scoring the most goals in international soccer matches (in the male category) during a match between Portugal and Ireland on September 1, 2021, at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.

Prior to that, Ronaldo shared the record with Iran's Ali Daei, who had scored 109 goals between 1993 and 2006. On September 1, Ronaldo broke his own record by taking the total number of goals to 111.