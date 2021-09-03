 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore court releases 98 suspects arrested in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

  • 98 suspects presented before Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema at a local court hearing.
  • The victim identified only six out of the 104 suspects during an identification parade, say police.
  • Court directs police to release the 98 suspects, whom the victim didn’t identify.

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore Friday ordered the release of 98 suspects —taken into custody for the Minar-e-Pakistan incident probe — after the victim could not identify them during an identity parade.

At the outset of the hearing, the police produced 98 suspected individuals before Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema.

The police informed the court that the suspects had been taken into custody for manhandling TikToker Aisha Akram inside the Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) on Independence Day.

“Akram identified only six out of the 104 suspects presented during an identity parade,” maintained the police. At this, the court dismissed the 98 suspects, directing the police to release them. 

Related items

Meanwhile, the Punjab deputy inspector-general said that the suspects identified by the victim are the fundamental characters involved in the incident.

He said that all the 400 men nominated as suspects in the First Information Report (FIR) are not involved in the case. However, the investigation is underway and other culprits will also be arrested soon, he added.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Rights presented a progress report on the case probe before the Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights.

According to the report, six suspects — who had been identified by Akram during a second identity parade — were later arrested.

The incident

The Punjab police had booked at least 400 people for allegedly assaulting the victim at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14.

The incident had come to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking the woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

More From Pakistan:

President Arif Alvi to address parliament on September 13

President Arif Alvi to address parliament on September 13
Resigned from ministry due to disagreement with Nawaz on PTI's 2014 rally: Chaudhry Nisar

Resigned from ministry due to disagreement with Nawaz on PTI's 2014 rally: Chaudhry Nisar

Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid
US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan calls upon nation to pay taxes so country can prosper

PM Imran Khan calls upon nation to pay taxes so country can prosper
Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat

Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat
NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad
BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh
In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque
China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan
Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all