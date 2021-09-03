 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (right) receiving Moderna vaccine doses from US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler in Islamabad during a handover ceremony on July 29, 2021. — Twitter.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (right) receiving Moderna vaccine doses from US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler in Islamabad during a handover ceremony on July 29, 2021. — Twitter.
  • US donates Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan to innoculate young and at-risk citizens.
  • Latest donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.
  • The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access.

In a bid to help Pakistan mitigate the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has donated another 6.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy in Islamabad announced that the tranche of the vaccines has already been shipped to Pakistan, adding that it would help the country inoculate young and at-risk citizens. 

Per the tweet, the latest donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.

"The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access," it said.

On August 26, the US had donated 3.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan under the COVAX programme. The donation came in addition to the 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US government to Pakistan in July.

“There is an urgency, now more than ever, to put an end to this devastating pandemic, and Pakistan and the United States are continuing to work together to achieve that goal,” the US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler had said. 

Aggeler had added that "the US is proud to partner with the Pakistani people to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic." She had said that together, the two countries will continue to build a world that is safe and secure against the coronavirus.

It was further stated that both countries have been working together to improve infection prevention and control, were enhancing patient care, expanding laboratory testing, and supporting frontline healthcare workers. 

More From Pakistan:

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad
BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh
In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque
China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan
Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases
Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl

Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl
Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?
EVMs are rigging machines, says Ahsan Iqbal during demo

EVMs are rigging machines, says Ahsan Iqbal during demo
Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part I)

Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part I)
Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

Pakistan's COVID-19 graph shows declining trend

Latest

view all