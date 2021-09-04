Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar. Photo: file

Possible sabotage acts could be carried out from September 4 to 7, says Sindh police chief.

The miscreants could use locally made crackers and hand grenades in Pakistan, especially in the interior parts of Sindh.

The police chief directed to beef up security at railway stations, installations of electricity, gas, railway lines, and bus terminals.

KARACHI: In view of intelligence reports and interrogations of militants of different groups conducted by counterterrorism wings, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has issued a threat alert about possible terror attacks, The News reported.

In a circular, the Sindh police chief warned that the possible sabotage acts could be carried out in the early days of September, especially from September 4 to September 7.

The miscreants could use locally made crackers and hand grenades in Pakistan, especially in the interior parts of Sindh, to cause lawlessness or an environment of fear and intimidation, he said.

The provincial police chief directed the relevant police officials to ensure the provision of security at railway stations, installations of electricity, gas, railway lines, bus terminals, bus stands, power transmission lines, markets, wholesale fruit and vegetable markets, and other such places in their jurisdictions where people usually gather in large numbers.



The Sindh police chief has asked the officials to beef up patrolling by policemen to ensure that the life and property of citizens and government officials remained fully secured in these areas.



The circular has asked that the field police officials should not remain absent from any duty point in their jurisdiction, and places of duty should be manned as quickly as possible. It has further asked the police officials to remain in touch with the relevant officials of the Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies.

The circular has been sent to the range, zonal additional IGPs, DIGs, SSPs and SPs in districts.

Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book

On June 4,the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh had issued the ninth addition of its 'Red Book' containing names of terrorists wanted by the Pakistan government, especially by the Sindh government.

The Red Book was issued by CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid. The new addition contains the names of notorious terrorists, including commanders and terrorists associated with Dae'sh.

"Pakistan is in a state of war and at the moment, it is facing internal and external threats, including the challenge of terrorism, Hamid had told The News.