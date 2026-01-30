Schools in Sindh to remain closed on Feb 4

Students can be seen on their way to school as educational institutions reopen after a one-day closure due to Indian airstrikes in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP

The Sindh government announced on Friday that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed on February 4 (Wednesday) in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

The notification was issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department and shared on the official social media account of the Sindh Information Department on X.

The decision applies to both public and private educational institutions across the province.

Muslims across the world observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.

Special religious gatherings are held throughout the country, and people also visit graveyards to say prayers for their loved ones.