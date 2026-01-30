 
Geo News

Schools in Sindh to remain closed on Feb 4

Decision applies to both public and private educational institutions across the province

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2026

Students can be seen on their way to school as educational institutions reopen after a one-day closure due to Indian airstrikes in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP
Students can be seen on their way to school as educational institutions reopen after a one-day closure due to Indian airstrikes in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP

The Sindh government announced on Friday that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed on February 4 (Wednesday) in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

The notification was issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department and shared on the official social media account of the Sindh Information Department on X.

The decision applies to both public and private educational institutions across the province.

Muslims across the world observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they offer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.

Special religious gatherings are held throughout the country, and people also visit graveyards to say prayers for their loved ones.

Islamabad court removes 'terrorist states' reference from Imaan, Chattha verdict
Islamabad court removes 'terrorist states' reference from Imaan, Chattha verdict
Gul Plaza tragedy: Pir Muhammad Shah shown the door as Karachi DIG Traffic
Gul Plaza tragedy: Pir Muhammad Shah shown the door as Karachi DIG Traffic
Pleasant weather forecast as Lahore finalises strict safety plan for Basant
Pleasant weather forecast as Lahore finalises strict safety plan for Basant
KMC opposition leader announces no-confidence motion against Karachi mayor
KMC opposition leader announces no-confidence motion against Karachi mayor
Pakistan travel advisory doesn't reflect risk escalation, clarifies US embassy official
Pakistan travel advisory doesn't reflect risk escalation, clarifies US embassy official
41 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR
41 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR
Imran Khan underwent eye surgery at Pims, claims PTI leader
Imran Khan underwent eye surgery at Pims, claims PTI leader
Outdated systems, equipment plague Saddar fire station video
Outdated systems, equipment plague Saddar fire station