Drake hints at romancing Kim Kardashian in new song amid rift with Kanye West

Fans are convinced Drake hints at wooing Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian in one track

Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy is making waves ever since it released, amid his feud with Kanye West.



In one of the songs from the album, fans are convinced Drake hints at wooing Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to some fans, the Canadian rapper even admits to having slept with the KKW beauty founder weeks before she filed for divorce from Kanye.



“Drake hints at sleeping with Kim Kardashian on Knife Talk,” a Twitter user shared.

“[Drake and [Kanye] need to grow up,” a fan replied to the original tweet. “[It’s] embarrassing.”

Another person added, “I knew it,” with a laughing emoji.

“[Drake] knocked [Kim K] confirmed,” one person put bluntly.

This is not the first time Drake has hinted at being involved with Kim. In July 2018, he rapped about seeing a woman named “Kiki” in his song In My Feelings.

As many already know, Kiki is well known to be Kim’s nickname within her family.