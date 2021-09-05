Pakistan logs over 3,700 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

Pakistan reported 3,747 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours. Photo: file

KARACHI: Pakistan reported 3,747 new coronavirus infections Sunday morning as the country continues to battle against the fourth wave of the pandemic.





According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 claimed 61 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally from the virus to 26,175.

As many as 3,747 people tested positive for the virus after 57,908 COVID-19 tests were taken, according to the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 6.47%.

COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges in Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools and colleges from September 6 (tomorrow), The News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday, which was attended by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari, College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and other officers.

The meeting decided that all students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the consent certificate would be obtained from their parents in this regard.

Addressing private school owners and parents, the minister said that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their schools to close for an extended period, they should support this vaccination drive.