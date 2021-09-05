 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan logs over 3,700 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Pakistan reported 3,747 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours. Photo: file
Pakistan reported 3,747 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours. Photo: file   
  • Pakistan reports 3,747 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours.  
  • 61 more people die of COVID-19 across Pakistan in last 24 hours.
  • Nationwide death toll from COVID-19 rises to 26,175.

KARACHI: Pakistan reported 3,747 new coronavirus infections Sunday morning as the country continues to battle against the fourth wave of the pandemic.


According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 claimed 61 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally from the virus to 26,175.

As many as 3,747 people tested positive for the virus after 57,908 COVID-19 tests were taken, according to the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 6.47%.

COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges in Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools and colleges from September 6 (tomorrow), The News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday, which was attended by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari, College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and other officers.

The meeting decided that all students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the consent certificate would be obtained from their parents in this regard.

Addressing private school owners and parents, the minister said that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their schools to close for an extended period, they should support this vaccination drive.

 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to start COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges from tomorrow

Sindh to start COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges from tomorrow
3 dead, at least 20 injured in Quetta as blast rocks Mastung Road

3 dead, at least 20 injured in Quetta as blast rocks Mastung Road
Engagement with Afghans will reinforce security, prevent mass exodus: PM Imran Khan

Engagement with Afghans will reinforce security, prevent mass exodus: PM Imran Khan
Judge takes FIA to task over delay in probe into Shahbaz, Hamza's alleged money laundering

Judge takes FIA to task over delay in probe into Shahbaz, Hamza's alleged money laundering
Zahir Jaffer an alcoholic, not mentally unstable: CEO Therapy Works

Zahir Jaffer an alcoholic, not mentally unstable: CEO Therapy Works
Citizens awaiting second COVID jab can go to vaccination centres on Sundays without SMS: NCOC

Citizens awaiting second COVID jab can go to vaccination centres on Sundays without SMS: NCOC

Bilawal, Shahbaz agree to put united front on ECP appointments

Bilawal, Shahbaz agree to put united front on ECP appointments
Power outages persist in Karachi as torrential rain causes 200 feeders to trip

Power outages persist in Karachi as torrential rain causes 200 feeders to trip
Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert

Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert
PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport
DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources
ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

Latest

view all